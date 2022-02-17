New GLAAD report finds record number of LGBTQ characters on broadcast TV
Study shows that streaming services have greater representation of LGBTQ+ characters than broadcast TV
Nearly 12 per cent of regular character on Primetime TV identify as LGBTQ+.
In its 17th annual Where We Are On TV report, GLAAD found that during the 2021 – 2022 season (1 June 2021 to 31 May 2022), 92 of the 775 series regular characters were LGBTQ+. This is a 2.8 per cent increase from the prior year and sets a new record.
The study – which examines the general diversity and representation of primetime scripted series regulars – notes that the number of LGBTQ+ characters appearing regularly on primetime cable programming and original shows are on major streaming platforms.
GLAAD found that streaming services had greater representation of LGBTQ+ characters than broadcast TV.
Historically, GLAAD tracked data from Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon. This has now expanded to include other streamers such as Disney Plus, Paramount+, Apple TV+, HBO Max, and Peacock.
Lesbian character visibility remains the highest, accounting for 40 per cent of LGBTQ+ characters. This is followed by gay men who comprise 35 per cent, and lastly bisexual characters who make up 19 per cent.
LGBTQ+ people of colour continue to represent the majority for the fourth year in a row. Transgender representation is steadily increasing with 42 recurring characters across all platforms.
“The growing state of LGBTQ representation on television is a signal that Hollywood is truly starting to recognise the power of telling LGBTQ stories that audiences around the world connect with,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD president and CEO.
“At a time when anti-LGBTQ legislation and violence continues to increase, it is cultural institutions like television that take on the crucial role of changing hearts and minds through diverse and inclusive storytelling.”
