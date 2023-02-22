Liam Neeson found Joy Behar ‘crush’ segment on The View ‘embarrassing’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Liam Neeson has said he found his appearance on ABC’s The View “embarrassing”.

The Taken star appeared on the US talk show last week to promote his forthcoming role in Marlowe.

Marlowe, a neo-noir crime thriller, based on John Banville’s 2014 novel The Black-Eyed Blonde, will be Neeson’s 100th film.

Neeson’s segment on The View, as noted by Insider, focused heavily on host Joy Behar’s crush on the actor. The programme featured a montage of on-air moments, in which Behar made remarks about her feelings toward Neeson.

“I would just like to have my ashes sprinkled over Liam Neeson,” she says in one such clip. A co-host joked that “Joy wants to get ‘taken’ by you”.

Speaking about his appearance on the show, Neeson told Rolling Stone that he was disappointed to find that the topic of discussion changed when he joined the show.

“I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, ‘Oh, this will be great. They’re talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it’s an American problem,’” he said.

“I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion.”

Neeson continued: “And then our segment starts, and it’s just all this BS with Joy and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I’ve known Whoopi for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn’t impressed.”

“I’m uncomfortable in those situations, you know?” added the actor.

Neeson said that he had a “good, intelligent conversation” with co-host Sunny Hostin after they concluded filming his segment.

The Independent has contacted a representative of The View for comment.

Elsewhere during the interview, the Taken star revealed that his late wife Natasha Richardson said she would not marry him if he played James Bond.

While Neeson clarified that he had not been offered the lead role in 1995’s GoldenEye, he said he had been “interested” in it until Richardson urged him not to.

Richardson died in 2009 after sustaining a head injury as a result of a skiing accident in Canada.