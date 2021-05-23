Lil Nas X accidentally ‘rips pants’ during performance on Saturday Night Live

Lil Nas X suffered an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction while performing on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live last night (22 May).

The “Old Town Road” rapper appeared on the long-running sketch series to perform his new single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”.

During the performance, Lil Nas X (real name Montero Lamar Hill) is seen gyrating against a pole, wearing tight-fitting leather trousers.

Around two minutes in, he stands up and covers his pelvis with his hand, keeping it there for the remainder of the performance.

Writing on Twitter after the episode aired, the artist joked: “NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV”

In a follow-up post, he added: “OMFG NO.”

“I wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get lmaoo,” he wrote in a third Twitter post.

The season finale of Saturday Night Live was hosted by The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy, and also featured a guest appearance from Chris Rock.

Fans of Lil Nas X may have expected something eventful to arise from his performance on the show, with the music video for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” having recently drawn the ire of some right-wing critics for its tongue-in-cheek spin on biblical imagery.