Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lily Allen has recalled a time Lindsay Lohan broke her out of her hotel room to go and get a matching friendship tattoo – which the singer later covered up.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Off Menu podcast, Allen, 37, told hosts James Acaster and Ed Gamble that, more than a decade ago, the two stars got tattoos together when they were “very, very inebriated”.

“She broke me out of the Chateau Marmont hotel at about three o’ clock in the morning, and I had promo to do the next day so they had security out the front of my hotel room, because I was very badly behaved in those days,” recalled Allen.

“But [Lindsay] knew how to get out the back way, so she came to my room and we jumped over the fence at the back of the hotel and ran down Sunset Boulevard to Shamrock Tattoo Parlour, and we both got this [index finger] tattoo, which now says ‘1985’ but that night it said ‘Shhh’.”

Allen said that, at the time, she was “quite pleased” with the fact that she had a matching tattoo with Lohan, but that when she woke up the next day, the headlines were: “Lindsay and Lily copy Rihanna.”

The singer said, through laughter: “I was very angry with Lindsay Lohan, because she had sold it to me as an original idea. She did not tell me it was already existing on one of the coolest pop stars in the whole world!”

Allen, who got the tattoo turned into “1985” because she was born on that year, said she’s not sure whether Lohan knows she changed it.

“We haven’t really spoken about it,” she said, “but she has made contact with me recently. She wants to make friends again. I’m quite up for it.”

Lily Allen, Lindsay Lohan (Getty)

Allen also joked that the fact that she had lost out on the lead role in The Parent Trap to Lohan had always been a “bone of contention” between the pair.

Allen was on the podcast to promote her new dark comedy Dreamland, the review of which you can read here, and her role in Martin McDonagh’s play The Pillowman.