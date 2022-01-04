‘Can’t say I love the new look’: Lily Collins reacts to graffiti on Emily in Paris poster

Second series of the much-derided show is out on Netflix

Ellie Harrison
Tuesday 04 January 2022 08:39
Comments
Emily in Paris Season 2 trailer

Lily Collins spotted a poster for her Netflix show Emily in Paris over the weekend, and was dismayed to find her character’s face was covered in graffiti.

“I can’t say I love the new look, Em. But A for effort…” the 32-year-old actor captioned an Instagram video of the poster, on which her face is scribbled over with red paint.

In the clip, Collins’s husband Charlie McDowell can be seen walking next to the poster before jokingly running away in terror.

The star also posed next to the poster in a separate picture.

Collins’s co-stars responded in the comments. “She’s a class act everyone,” wrote Ashley Park, who portrays singer Mindy Chen in the series, while Kevin Dias, who plays musician Benoît, added a chain of cry-laughing emojis.

Recommended

Although the show became one of the streamer’s biggest hits when its first season aired in 2020, Emily in Paris was widely panned by critics who accused the series of representing “the worst of American white girls abroad”.

It was also criticised by French media for perpetuating negative stereotypes of Parisians and French people in general.

The show’s creator Darren Star (previously Sex and the City) previously defended the first series, saying he was “not sorry for looking at Paris through a glamorous lens”.

You can read The Independent’s five-star review of the second series here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in