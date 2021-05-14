Lily James has undergone another remarkable transformation into Pamela Anderson for a brand-new series about the Baywatch star.

On Friday (14 May), photos of James in Anderson’s iconic red Baywatch bathing suit surfaced on social media, while James herself last week posted a picture of her in costume alongside a quote from Anderson.

“It’s great to be blonde. With low expectations it’s very easy to surprise people,” the quote read.

The series began filming on 5 April in Los Angeles.

Fans responded excitedly to the snaps, with one writing, “The makeup/costume team deserves an Emmy for this!”

“She looks so much like Pamela it's scary,” wrote another fan.

The new Hulu show, titled Pam & Tommy, is set to tell the story of Anderson’s Nineties marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee back when their sex tape was stolen and leaked publicly.

Lee is being played by Avengers star Sebastian Stan, who has shared an equally as unrecognisable photo of himself in character on Instagram.

Following this up was Seth Rogen, who looks extremely different without his beard.

Rogen is playing Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the tape.

Many have been left unable to tell the difference between the actors and the characters they are playing.

Anderson and Lee were married from 1995 to 1998. They have two sons together: Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger.

Through friends, Anderson allegedly has expressed that she would not be watching the series, calling the show a “cheap knockoff”.

“Pamela has no intention of watching this God awful show, absolutely not. Never,” a friend told The Sun this week. “She’s never heard of the actors playing her or Tommy, and doesn’t care to know them ... She and her family think the show is a cheap knockoff. The whole thing is a joke to them.”