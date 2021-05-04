Fans have expressed their amazement after photos emerged of Lily James as Pamela Anderson on the set of an upcoming series.

Pam & Tommy will reportedly tell the story of Anderson and Tommy Lee’s marriage back when their sex tape was stolen and leaked publicly.

The first on-set images of James as Anderson were published on Tuesday, showing the English actor in a robe and face shield, and sporting platinum blonde hair reminiscent of Anderson’s.

Some struggled to picture James as the American model, actor, and TV personality.

“Lily James playing Pam Anderson was a terrible casting decision and that’s the hill I’ll die on,” one person tweeted.

“No offence to Lily James but I can’t see her as Pam Anderson,” another tweet read.

“‘Lily James as Pamela Anderson’ is literally the most surreal phrase ever,” one Twitter user shared.

“I love Lily James but girl..... cmon. Miss Pamela? I don’t think so,” another person wrote.

Sebastian Stan has reportedly been cast as Lee, while Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen have also joined the project, according to Deadline.

Anderson and Lee, the drummer of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe, were married from 1995 to 1998.