Lindsay Lohan has been revealed as the narrator for Amazon Prime’s upcoming dating show, Lovestruck High.

Prime Video UK and the Mean Girls star shared the news on Instagram in a collaborative post picturing Lohan in a recording booth.

The caption reads: “Your next summer fling coming in hot. We couldn’t be more excited that Lindsay Lohan is the voiceover for our brand new reality dating show Lovestruck High.”

The show, which is scheduled to launch on 18 May 2022, will place 15 single British students in an American high school. Lohan will provide voiceover commentary as the singletons try to find love and secure a date for prom, with the hope of being crowned prom royalty – which comes with an added $100,000 (£76,000) prize.

The news of Lohan’s involvement comes almost two years after Lovestruck High was greenlit in August 2020, as Amazon Prime’s first original dating show.

The announcement follows Lohan’s recent two-picture deal with Amazon’s streaming competitor, Netflix. Her first film, Falling for Christmas – in which she stars opposite Glee’s Chord Overstreet as an engaged hotel heiress who falls in love with a blue collar boy – is due for release before the end of 2022.

Lohan rose to fame in the 1990s and 2000s, most notably in The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday. Falling for Christmas is her second starring role in nine years, after she took a step back from acting following various legal problems.