Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lindsey Shaw, the US actor who played Paige McCullers in teen drama Pretty Little Liars, has opened up about being let go from the show.

Shaw, 34, played the role of Emily’s (Shay Mitchell) girlfriend in the series, which ran on ABC Family from 2011 to 2017.

Speaking on a recent episode of Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide, the star claimed the series’ bosses fired her over her drug use and relationship with food.

“When I had my drug problem and I was in between working on stuff, you know, I would never have to address my relationship with food because I was always like, ‘Oh, I could always just go get more Adderall.’ Do you know what I mean? And like be OK with it,” Shaw said.

“So it was really hard… I got basically let go from Pretty Little Liars in season five because of the weight that I had lost, and it was really an embarrassing, embarrassing thing.

“Like I didn’t look good too skinny and then, you know, then when I started to put the weight back on, I couldn’t handle it being too heavy so it kind of played into this dumb cycle.”

Shaw described the moment she learned the show was letting her go as “so bad” and “awful”.

“I got called into the Pretty Little Liars creator’s [I Marlene King] office,” an audibly emotional Shaw said.

“And she was just like, ‘So, we’re gonna let you go.’ She’s like, ‘It’s not because of your acting.’ She’s like, ‘But do you have anybody to talk to?’ And I was like, ‘Um, no.’ And she’s like, ‘We’ll find somebody, and we have to let you go for now.’”

The Independent has contacted King for comment.

Lindsey Shaw (Getty Images)

Shaw said she was grateful that the show’s team parted ways “with so much care” and brought her back for the seventh and final season.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“It was so lovely of that writing team to see that relationship and that character out,” she said. “But that was rough.

“They did me so right bringing me back for season seven and just letting me say goodbye. I will never forget that.”

Shaw first rose to prominence playing Jennifer “Moze” Mosely on the Nickelodeon series Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.

She also starred in the 2007 CW sitcom Aliens in America, and was the lead on ABC Family’s 2009 comedy series 10 Things I Hate About You.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this article, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.uk or call 0845 838 2040