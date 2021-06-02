Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar to lead ITV detective drama Ridley

Line of Duty favourite Adrian Dunbar has been cast in Ridley, a new detective drama coming to ITV.

The series is written and created by Paul Matthew Thompson, one of the lead writers of Vera, and co-created by Jonathan Fisher, whose previous projects include Blood, Hollington Drive and Penance.

Dunbar said: “I don’t think I’ve ever headed into a production with more excitement and enthusiasm.

“As an actor I know how rare it is to be given such a wonderful opportunity, and the combination of Polly Hill and Chloe Tucker at ITV and Jonathan Fisher at West Road Pictures means we are in both safe and creative hands.

“Jonathan and I worked closely together on the very successful series Blood, and I’m confident we can bring some of that magic to Ridley. Here’s to getting the team together and developing a show that audiences can find both entertaining and engaging.”

The series will be split into four two-hour films, and will follow the charismatic Detective Inspector Alex Ridley (Dunbar), who is retiring from the police after years of dedicated service. ITV said: “After twenty-five years as a homicide copper, Ridley has been nudged out of the job he loves. But the prospect of retirement is not a particularly welcome one as he’s been cut off in his prime.

“Ridley’s replacement is Acting DI Carol Farman, his former protégée whom Ridley mentored for many years. When he’s enlisted by Carol as a police consultant on a complex and compelling murder case, the investigation takes a dark and unexpected turn. Turning to her old mentor for support, Carol is keen to access Ridley’s unique insight into crime-solving which has served them so well in the past.

“With more intriguing cases to solve, Ridley will be enticed out of retirement into his former role, reviving his formidable and successful partnership with Carol.”

Dunbar is best known for his performance as Ted Hastings in Line of Duty, the head of the show’s police anti-corruption unit AC-12.

It is currently unknown whether the series will return, following the record-breaking season six finale last month.