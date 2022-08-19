Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Adrian Dunbar says Line of Duty series seven could be ‘just two 90-minute episodes’

‘I don’t think there’s going to be six’

Louis Chilton
Friday 19 August 2022 11:38
Comments
Trailer for Line Of Duty season 6 finale

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has suggested that the next series could have as few as two episodes.

While there has so far been no official confirmation that the hit BBC police drama is returning for a seventh series, a renewel is widely expected.

Dunbar, who plays Ted Hastings in the hit BBC police drama, suggested that he, alongside co-stars Martin Compston and Vicky McClure, will find out later this month whether Line of Duty will indeed return.

Speaking to The Times, however, he claimed that he thought the prospective next season would contain fewer episodes than previously.

“There’s a big appetite for more Line of Duty,” he said. “It could be three or four episodes, I don’t think there’s going to be six for some reason.

Recommended

“It might be two 90 minutes. But it’s all entirely down to [creator Jed Mercurio] what the storyline is going to be. It’s a big ask for him.”

Last year, an interview claimed that Mercurio had shouted at a journalist who asked him whether the most recent series of Line of Duty had been its last.

All six seasons of Line of Duty are available to stream on Sky and BBC iPlayer.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in