Adrian Dunbar says Line of Duty series seven could be ‘just two 90-minute episodes’
‘I don’t think there’s going to be six’
Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has suggested that the next series could have as few as two episodes.
While there has so far been no official confirmation that the hit BBC police drama is returning for a seventh series, a renewel is widely expected.
Dunbar, who plays Ted Hastings in the hit BBC police drama, suggested that he, alongside co-stars Martin Compston and Vicky McClure, will find out later this month whether Line of Duty will indeed return.
Speaking to The Times, however, he claimed that he thought the prospective next season would contain fewer episodes than previously.
“There’s a big appetite for more Line of Duty,” he said. “It could be three or four episodes, I don’t think there’s going to be six for some reason.
“It might be two 90 minutes. But it’s all entirely down to [creator Jed Mercurio] what the storyline is going to be. It’s a big ask for him.”
Last year, an interview claimed that Mercurio had shouted at a journalist who asked him whether the most recent series of Line of Duty had been its last.
All six seasons of Line of Duty are available to stream on Sky and BBC iPlayer.
