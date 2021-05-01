Alison Hammond has seemingly confirmed that the mystery of “H” will be revealed during this Sunday’s episode of Line of Duty.

For the past few seasons of the hit BBC One drama, viewers have puzzled over the identity of “H”, now referred to as “the fourth man”,

The presenter said at the end of Friday’s (30 April) episode of This Morning that the ITV talk show would be having “H” on the sofa during Monday’s episode.

“After Line of Duty’s Sunday night show we’re going to have H on the sofa,” said Hammond. “And it’s not H from Steps.”

The news prompted an excited reaction from co-host Dermott O’Leary.

Speculation over the identity of H remains rife, with characters including Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), Patricia Carmichael (Anna Maxwell Martin), Marcus Thurwell (James Nesbitt), and Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) all floated as potential candidates.

Throughout the most recent series, Mercurio has thrown clues and herrings at the audience in the form of hidden Easter eggs and background details.

You can click here for a breakdown of the main suspects.

Line of Duty concludes at 9pm on BBC One this Sunday (2 May).