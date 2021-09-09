‘Legend’: Line of Duty fans delighted with star Tommy Jessop’s dance on stage at NTAs

Line of Duty won the prize for Best Returning Drama at the National Television Awards on Thursday night (9 September) – and fans were loving the jubilant reaction of one of its stars, Tommy Jessop.

The actor, who played Terry Boyle in the BBC police corruption drama, danced on stage while the team accepted the award.

He attended the ceremony with several of the cast and crew, including Martin Compston and producer Simon Heath, who celebrated the show’s first ever NTA, adding: “Line of Duty was probably our most ambitious series, and it was filmed in the middle of a pandemic.”

Viewers loved Jessop’s triumphant celebration, with one fan tweeting: “Tommy Jessop having the time of his life up on the #NTAs stage is already a highlight of the night. Congratulations #LineOfDuty.”

Another added: “The lad who plays Terry in #LineofDuty is everything.”

Jed Mercurio’s drama is up for four awards, while its three lead stars Adrian Dunbar, Compston and Vicky McClure are all nominated in the Drama Performance category.

The 26th NTAs, the only major TV awards voted for by the public, were hosted at London’s O2 arena and presented by Joel Dommett.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and The Great British Bake Off also won awards on the night.