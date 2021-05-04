Line of Duty stars promise to get matching tattoos to celebrate reaching 12 million viewers

Line of Duty star Martin Compston has revealed that the show’s lead cast and creator promised to get matching tattoos if the drama ever reached 12 million viewers.

The season six finale of the BBC police corruption drama was not just the most watched episode of the series, but the most watched episode of the year so far, with a staggering 12.8 million tuning in to find out the identity of “the Fourth Man” – that’s a 56.2 per cent share of the country’s TV viewing audience.

Celebrating the milestone on Twitter, Compston revealed that he had made a pact with his co-stars Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar, and the series creator Jed Mercurio, to get inked.

He wrote: “Felt many emotions from excitement and anxiety at the hype to relief that it’s over. Now I just feel immense pride our show that started on Wednesdays on BBC Two has just smashed every overnight drama record since they began.

“Myself, Vicky, Adrian and Jed made an agreement in the inconceivable and ridiculous scenario we ever got twelve million viewers we would get ‘AC12million’ tattoos. We’ll see who’s good to their word...”

McClure retweeted Compston, adding: “We are so grateful to you all. So much so looks like I’ll have the ink to prove it!”

Mercurio also retweeted her message in apparent agreement.

Dunbar is not on social media and is yet to comment as to whether he will be getting a tattoo.

Compston also said he “understands” why some people were underwhelmed by the finale - which many viewers criticised for its “boring” reveal of “H”.