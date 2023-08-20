Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Millie Bobby Brown and Mel C are among the celebrities cheering on England’s Lionesses ahead of their historic appearance in the Women’s World Cup final.

On Sunday (20 August) morning, England’s team will face off against Spain in Sydney.

It marks the first time England men’s or women’s team have reached a football World Cup final since 1966, with the nation set to come to a halt for the historic occasion.

You can follow The Independent’s live blog for updates.

Both King Charles and Prince William have offered their support to the team ahead of the match, with other famous figures voicing their support on social media.

Speaking to The Independent, Rick Astley offered a message of support to the team.

“Lionesses, one more game to win and then your roar will echo for eternity!” he said.

Singer and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Bimini told The Independent: “It’s incredible to see the Lionesses absolutely taking the world by storm. This is your time and it’s been a long time coming. We’re all so proud of everything you’ve achieved.”

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown offered her support for the team members in a video for BBC Sport ahead of the final.

Describing the team as “strong, courageous, unstoppable”, Brown said: “Each one carries the roar deep inside. That force of nature. That voice of hope. That determination. That skill. That leadership. That power.

“We see them. They are all of us. They are the best of us, ready to take the final step. The biggest they’ll ever take, here in this moment. Now is their time. We see them.”

“Come on ladies, good luck,” Rylan tweeted.

Former BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker also offered his support, while offering support for Prince William amid criticism over his decision not to attend.

“I hope the @Lionesses get it done today,” he wrote.

“Not sure why some people are getting so angry about Prince William not going to the game. We all know he’d get hammered for the cost & climate impact of flying all the way to Australia for one football match. Come on England.”

The official Spice Girls Twitter account also shared a clip of Mel C on stage while the audience sang: “It’s coming home” from Baddiel and Skinner’s England anthem “Three Lions”.

“Lionesses, we are so, so proud of you,” she said.

“Bring it home @Lionesses!” the accompanying tweet read. “We are all behind you! Good luck in the @FIFAWWC final today.”