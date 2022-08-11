Lisa Kudrow says Jerry Seinfeld told her ‘you’re welcome’ for Friends success
Kudrow said ‘Friends’ ‘exploded’ after its reruns aired after ‘Seinfeld’
Lisa Kudrow recalled Jerry Seinfeld taking some credit for the success of Friends.
Friends first aired on NBC in 1994, initially taking the evening slot after Mad About You.
“The first season our ratings were just fine,” Kudrow explained in a new interview with The Daily Beast. “We held onto enough of Mad About You and started building.”
However, it was only after Friends reruns aired after Seinfeld that the show “exploded”, Kudrow said.
“I remember going to some party and Jerry Seinfeld was there, and I said, ‘Hi,’ and he said, ‘You’re welcome.’
“I said, ‘Why, thank you… what?’ And he said, ‘You’re on after us in the summer, and you’re welcome.’ And I said, ‘That’s exactly right. Thank you.’”
Seinfeld’s controversial 1998 series finale drew in a goliath 76.3 million viewers, besting the Friends finale, which came six years later, by more than 10 million.
Kudrow recently revealed that she was the only member of the Friends cast who was asked to audition twice.
“I didn’t even realise until recently [that] I had a special audition for Jim Burrows because he was directing it,” she said on the Today show. “And I assumed all the actors did.
“And then I found out – like, I don’t know, four years ago – I was the only one.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies