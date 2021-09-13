Little Ellen, a new animated series, focuses on a seven-year-old version of Ellen DeGeneres.

The show is one of four programmes included in a deal between the talk show host and HBO Max.

Produced for children, Little Ellen “explores the world through the eyes of a hilarious and unpredictable seven-year-old Ellen DeGeneres”, according to a description released by the streaming service.

Similarly to her real-life counterpart, Little Ellen lives in New Orleans (DeGeneres is from Metairie, a suburb of New Orleans), where she “takes big risks and makes big mistakes, but she’s always able to laugh at herself and bounce back when things don’t go as planned”.

DeGeneres is an executive producer on the show, which will consist of 40 episodes lasting roughly 11 minutes.

The first eight instalments are available on HBO Max in the US. A review by the Los Angeles Times called the show “fairly conventional”, but “very appealing and easy to recommend”.

The real-life DeGeneres is currently hosting the 19th season of her talk show, which will also be its last.

Last year, The Ellen DeGeneres Show was the subject of an internal investigation over claims that it was a toxic work environment. DeGeneres has since apologised on air for “things that shouldn’t have happened”, telling viewers: “My intention is to always be the best person I can be. And if I've ever let someone down, if I've ever hurt their feelings, I am so sorry for that.”

Little Ellen is streaming on HBO Max in the US, with a UK release date yet to be announced.