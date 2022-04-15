Actor Liz Sheridan has died at the age of 93.

The death of the actor, best known for her roles as Jerry Seinfeld’s mother on the hit sitcom Seinfeld and the bickering neighbour in the comedy series ALF, was announced by her representative Amanda Hendon on Friday (15 April).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan died in her sleep of natural causes at her New York City home, only five days after her birthday.

Sheridan appeared in more than 20 episodes of Seinfeld over the course of its nine-season run and about three dozen episodes of ALF’s four-season run.

While she had a long list of on-screen acting credits, she was also a trained dancer and made her Broadway debut in the 1971 show “Frank Merriwell”.

After which, she appeared in multiple productions, including the 1977 musical “Happy End” starring Meryl Streep.

Shooting the breeze: George (Jason Alexander), Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) and Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) in one of the show’s many deli-set scenes (NBC)

Eventually, in the 1980s she pivoted solely to working on TV and films with her last acting credit in the 2010 film Trim.

Later, she wrote an autobiographical novel titled Dizzy & Jimmy, published in 2000, about her 1950s romantic relationship with the young James Dean. They were both aspiring Broadway performers.

Before her death, she had been working on developing her memoir into a film.

Sheridan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law.