Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liza Minnelli took the stage in the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race to sing the 1972 hit “Ring Them Bells,” marking her first major performance in three years.

“I love you,” the 79-year-old, award-winning actor screamed at the crowd, to which host RuPaul responded: “I speak for a grateful nation when I say, ‘Liza, we love you.’”

Minnelli said: “Thank you. I don’t know what else to say, except, if it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be me. You made me!”

Continuing to egg on the crowd, RuPaul, 64, yelled: “Well, you made us, actually! One more time, let’s ring them bells!”

Earlier in the season 17 finale, Minnelli was recognized as this year’s Giving Us Lifetime Achievement Award winner, honoring her lasting impact on the drag community.

The Cabaret actor has famously been an ally within the LGBTQ+ community for years, spreading awareness and advocating for HIV/AIDS research during the 1990s epidemic.

Minelli also penned a heartfelt letter to the community in 2017 as part of Billboard’s Pride Month celebration.

“Where would I be without the LGBTQ community of dazzling souls who have always supported and understood me on a level that is unique and extraordinary?” she started. “From my earliest memories I understood that some people were different, especially when I met so many of the creative people who were working on films made by my mother and father.

The veteran star is the daughter of Judy Garland and Vincente Minnelli.

“In the ‘golden’ age of Hollywood, many could not be themselves in the workplace and live their true nature, yet it was their creativity that fashioned the dreams of Hollywood and the world,” she continued.

Get Apple TV+ for £2.99/month for 3 months Offer ends 24 April 2025. £2.99/month for first 3 months, then £8.99/month. Terms apply. Accept offer ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get Apple TV+ for £2.99/month for 3 months Offer ends 24 April 2025. £2.99/month for first 3 months, then £8.99/month. Terms apply. Accept offer ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“And they were my friends. I learned that ‘different’ meant many things: freedom, oppression, celebration, sadness, responsibility, hiding, protesting, sharing, but most of all being true to one’s self no matter the price.”

Liza Minnelli performed on stage after she was honored as this year’s Giving Us Lifetime Achievement winner in the season 17 finale of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ ( Getty )

Minnelli’s performance on RuPaul’s Drag Race comes three years after her last one at the 2022 Oscars to announce the Best Picture winner. Minnelli appeared in a wheelchair alongside Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta.

Though she took a break from being on stage for some time after, Minnelli’s love for performing has never wavered.

The Hollywood star opened up about her passion in an October 2024 interview with Interview Magazine for its 55th anniversary edition.

“I love performing. I still take dance lessons, and when I sing to people in the theater, I’m not giving a performance—I’m sharing my love with each individual person. I’m asking, ‘This is how I feel. How ’bout you?’ My work is real,” she told Michael Feinstein.