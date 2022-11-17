Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Real Housewives of New York City star Lizzy Savetsky has quit the reality show before it aired after receiving antisemitic abuse.

Last month, Savetsky, who describes herself on Instagram as a “proud Jew and Zionist”, was unveiled as a cast member for the rebooted series,

However, TV network Bravo confirmed reports that the influencer would not be apparing on the Real Housewives series.

“After thoughtful consideration and discussion with Lizzy, we have reached the mutual conclusion that Lizzy will not be a cast member on RHONY,” they said.

On Wednesday (16 November), Savetsky released her own statement to Instagram explaining the decision.

“I will not be continuing on the Real Housewives of NYC,” the mother-of-three wrote. “As a proud orthodox Jewish woman, I thought participating in this series would be a great chance to represent people like me and share my experience.

“Unfortunately, from the time of my announcement in the cast, I was on the receiving end of a torrent of antisemitic attacks. As this continues, I realised that this path was no longer right for me and my family.”

Savetsky then thanked her fans for their support, adding that she was “looking forward to my next chapter”.

According to reports by People, Savetsky – who runs her own matchmaking service for single Jews – had stopped filming the show two weeks ago.

In October, Savetsky was announced to be appearing on RHONY season 14, which will feature an entirely new cast.

The other cast members are Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield. It is expected to air next year.