Logan Paul reacts as South Park brutally mocks YouTuber in latest episode

Logan Paul has hit back at South Park after the show tore into him and his energy drink brand Prime in its latest episode.

The YouTuber and professional wrestler is best known for his viral YouTube videos, which are popular among young fan bases. In 2022, Paul launched the popular energy drink brand, Prime, with fellow YouTuber KSI.

Paul is the focus of the latest episode of the adult animation, in which Clyde watches a video when a charismatic blonde vlogger called Logan LeDouche, who bears a likeness to Paul, is recording a YouTube video when he introduces a “hydration drink” named “Cred”, which children are being encouraged to drink by influencers.

In the video, the influencer states: “The most important thing is just to be yourself. When I feel like I can’t be myself, that’s when I need a hydration drink that’ll pick me up. That’s when I need Cred!”

As Clyde reacts with exasperation to the clear product placement, the influencer advertises Cred as being “100 per cent sugar-free” as he pours it all over his face while mid-workout in the gym.

Logan LeDouche character promoting his drink ‘Cred’ in a new episode of South Park (Paramount Plus)

“Cred has electrolytes so you can ride your bike, and also Cred has more vitamin A than your body could possibly ever use!” the character, as a young child who’s had the drink says: “I can’t feel my face.”

At the end of the advert, a voiceover urges consumers to “drink Cred at your school today” before adding that it’s “not intended for children”.

The character, with his above-shoulder-length hair, backwards cap and yellow gilet, immediately drew parallels to Logan among fans of South Park, who were in hysterics over the on-the-nose comparison to the wrestler.

Logan Paul reacts to the South Park episode that appears to mock him (Twitter/X @LoganPaul)

Days after the episode was revealed, Paul appears to be capitalising on the opportunity to mock the South Park episode, by posting his own video acting out the animation in real life.

Instead of speaking the same lines as the fictional vlogger, Paul replaces the words “Cred” with “Prime”, his own energy drink, and goes to a gym to pour the drink over himself, like in the animation.

Logan Paul recreates South Park's Prime spoof after being parodied in new special

Sharing the video on Twitter/X, Paul wrote: “Thanks for the CRED @SouthPark.”

South Park is available to stream in the UK on Paramount Plus.