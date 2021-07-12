Chris Hemsworth made his Loki debut in the best way possible – and viewers might’ve missed it

Marvel star Chris Hemsworth has made his Loki cameo in the best way possible.

The Disney Plus series stars Tom Hiddleston as a “variant” of the titular villain, who evaded death by travelling through time during a scene in the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.

Spoilers follow: you have been warned!

In the penultimate episode of the series, which was released last week, Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) find themselves trapped in the Void, a world where all pruned variants converge.

The world is populated by several characters, including Throg – a frog variant of Loki’s brother, Thor (played by Chris Hemsworth in the MCU).

In a new interview, the show’s director Kate Herron has confirmed that Throg is voiced by none other than Hemsworth himself.

“We recorded Chris Hemsworth for that, by the way,” Herron told For All Nerds in a new interview.

“We recorded him for that. His voice going, ‘Ahhh!’ That’s a whole new recording. Not recycled. He recorded that.”

The scene in question sees Loki meeting other Loki variants who have also ended up in the void. Hiddleston’s character is taken to Kid Loki’s (Jack Veal) lair, where viewers get a quick glimpse of Throg trapped in a jar.

As pointed out by Entertainment Weekly, the brief cameo ties into the episode’s title “Journey into Mystery”, which takes its name from the 1962 comic that first introduced Thor’s character.

Fans suspect that the latest episode of Loki might have also set the wheels in motion for the MCU to welcome its next big villain.

The series finale airs on Disney Plus this Wednesday (14 July).