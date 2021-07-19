The director of the Marvel Disney Plus series Loki has explained why one scene previewed in the trailer was omitted from the show itself.

In an effort to ward off spoilers, Marvel has previously featured fake scenes in its trailers. The most notorious example is the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, which showed the Hulk appear during the climactic battle.

However, director Kate Herron has revealed that this tactic was not employed for the Loki trailer – and that one particularly intriguing scene was simply cut from the finished series for creative reasons.

In several teasers for Loki, Tom Hiddleston’s protagonist was depicted sitting on the Asgardian throne, previously seen in the Thor films.

“[The scenes] tended to lean a bit more into comedy, and the scenes weren’t bad,” Herron explained to TV Line. “But when we were putting the edit together, they were quite near where [Loki] sees Frigga [dying].”

“Obviously, we didn’t want to take away from that moment, because it’s his mom dying and it’s very emotional,” she added. “It’s always tricky. The scenes weren’t necessarily not good, but they weren’t quite sitting right. That’s why there’s sometimes bits that people see that don’t end up in the show.”

Since the release of the Loki season one finale earlier this week, fans have been picking it apart for clues to the future of the MCU.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Loki can be watched now on Disney Plus.