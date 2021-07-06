Loki viewer spots intriguing Thanos detail at the end of every episode

Loki viewers have spotted a tantalising detail hidden away in the show’s end credits.

With the conclusion to the Disney Plus series nearing, fans have been scrupulously going over every moment to try and discover future plot points before they’re revealed.

One shot featured in every episode has been highlighted, with Twitter user @loki_supremacy wondering whether it suggests Loki (Tom Hiddleston) could still be under the influence of fearsome Avengers villain Thanos (Josh Brolin).

The series begins after Loki escapes from the 2012 timeline after being captured by the Avengers following the battle of New York in Avengers Assemble.

If you cast your minds back, you’ll remember that Loki was working in cahoots with the Mad Titan and had promised him the Tesseract so that he could retrieve the Sceptre, which contained the Mind Stone.

He then used that to manipulate people’s minds in the following films he featured in.

Of course, Loki ultimately ended up working alongside his brother Thor (Chris Hemsworth) to take Thanos down, which led to his death in Avengers: Infinity War – events he became aware will happen during the first episode of Loki.

As highlighted by Metro.co.uk, in the end credits, around the 44.16 mark of episode four, a slip of paper is shown featuring the last thing he said to the Avengers in the 2012 film: “If it’s all the same to you, I’ll have that drink now.”

But, if you focus, you’ll see the first words Loki is supposedly said to have uttered to the Time Variance Authority (TVA) before being captured by them: “Friend, I think there’s been a mistake. I am Loki of Asgard and you will regret this. I am burdened with glorious purpose. I stand at the right hand of Thanos.”

The TVA document mentioning Thanos in the ‘Loki’ end credits (Disney Plus)

Now, it’s worth noting that, because this is the 2012 version of Loki, it makes sense that he’s still dropping Thanos’ name in an attempt to escape. However, knowing how slippery Loki has been in the past, it’s worth remembering this very fact: the Loki we’ve been watching, and feeling some connection to over the past month, is technically still working with the MCU’s scariest villain.

Interestingly, this is not the first thing he says after the “drink” line. In episode one, after using the Tesseract to escape from the Avengers, he starts talking, but stops after the TVA arrive to arrest him for “crimes against the sacred timeline”. He says to some confused Mongolians in the middle of the Gobi desert: “I am Loki of Asgard, and I am burdened with glorious purpose. I... never mind.”

So, why would the end credits be intent on reminding us of his allegiance to Thanos via a document of words he didn’t actually say? Could it be yet more evidence of the TVA’s corruption? Or could it just be deleted dialogue from the first episode being retooled for the end credits?

This is what Loki actually says after escaping the 2012 timeline (DIsney Plus)

“Marvel does everything for a reason… I’m scared now,” the original poster wrote, adding: “YALL IM HAVING A BREAKDOWN RN- IF LOKI STILL WITH THANOS RN OH MY GOD IS THANOS BEHIND THIS ALL. IS HE TRYNA WORK WITH THE TVA TO HELP THANOS IN THE END?? WHAT. DOES. THIS. MEAN.”

“Ok I genuinely hope it was just to scare them because I can’t handle Marvel putting him through that again,” one person wrote.

Loki is available to stream on Disney Plus.