Loki viewers are furious with Marvel for a scene that somehow makes past heartbreaking MCU moments even more devastating.

The new series began on Wednesday (9 June), with Tom Hiddleston leading the charge as the antagonistic God of Mischief.

Loki immediately picks up after the moment the Asgardian villain uses the Tesseract to escape from the clutches of the Avengers in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. It’s worth noting this is the 2012 version of the character, who is yet to be killed at the hands of Thanos.

Due to Loki straying from his time path, he is arrested by a corporation known as the TVA (Time Variants Authority) for “crimes against the sacred timeline”. After being taken to their headquarters, he realises that, unbeknownst to him and all of the other Marvel characters, there is an entire world tasked with ensuring things that are destined to happen go according to plan.

He swiftly realises that the powerful Tesseract has no use in this world and, in a chilling moment, discovers a drawerful of discarded Infinity Stones, some of which are being used by office workers as paperweights.

This moment angered Marvel fans, who have spent years seeing the main characters go through hell to acquire these items.

Vision was killed in Infinity War (2018) when Thanos plucked the Mind Stone from his head, while Natasha Romanoff sacrificed herself so that her friends could retrieve the Soul Stone in Endgame (2019).

The death of the former is what led to Wanda Maximoff’s world-building antics in WandaVision.

Spare Infinity Stones lying around the TVA headquarters (Disney Plus)

“Me looking at all the infinity stones while thinking about Nat and Vision,” one viewer wrote.

Another added: “People be killing each other over the stones while the people at TVA use them as paperweight.”

One wrote: “So Natasha died for nothing.”

The premiere is also notable for featuring a scene explaining the Multiverse that could be one of Marvel’s most important to date.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Loki is available to stream on Disney Plus. New episodes arrive weekly on Wednesdays.