Marvel fans are asking the same dreadedWandaVision question mere minutes into Loki.

The first episode of the new series, starring Tom Hiddleston, was released on Wednesday (9 June), and viewers have been feverishly sharing their reactions on Twitter.

Much to the annoyance of comic book fans, some people seemed to genuinely believe that one scene teased the arrival of the villain Mephisto.

Back in January, numerous theories predicted that the villain was set to be introduced to the MCU via WandaVision .

While he never was, the amount of speculation led to a series of spoof tweets sending up the fact that some fans assumed Mephisto was at the heart of every single one of the show’s mysteries.

In a Loki scene sent in Aix-en-Provence in 1549, viewers are shown a stained glass window in a church depicting a devil figure. Sure enough, Twitter was filled with posts of people genuinely believing this to be a nod to Mephisto.

Following this, many have now jokingly claimed that Mephisto’s arrival has been “confirmed” thanks to the moment, with many bemoaning the “Mephisto conspiracies” that are already being generated.

It turns out the devil image is just a coincidence, with director Kate Herron telling Entertainment Tonight: “It’s genuinely a reference to Loki – the horns, he was cast out of heaven, that’s what it’s a reference to.

“I did see all the stuff about that online and I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be interesting.’ But no, it’s more relevant to the themes of our show and it’s not a nod to that character.”

The answer to this question is definitely not ‘Mephisto’ (Disney Plus)

Loki immediately picks up after the moment the Asgardian villain uses the Tesseract to escape from the clutches of the Avengers in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. It’s worth noting the character at the heart of this show is the 2012 version of the character, who is yet to be killed at the hands of Thanos.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

Loki is available to stream on Disney Plus. New episodes arrive weekly on Wednesdays.