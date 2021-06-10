Loki viewers are convinced they’ve spotted a background cameo.

Tom Hiddleston takes centre stage in the new Disney Plus series, which follows the Marvel villain after he uses the Tesseract to escape the Avengers in 2019 blockbuster Endgame.

He’s eventually caught by the TVA (Time Variants Authority) for straying from his “sacred timeline”. The first episode, which was released on Wednesday (9 June), sees him make his way around the TVA’s headquarters as he tries to escape.

At the TVA, time-hopping agents jump from place to place using portal doors – and, at one stage, Loki seems to be stood nearby as a beloved Marvel character appears from one of the doors alongside a TVA guard.

A selection of Marvel fans have screenshot the moment, believing it to be Agent Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

The suggestion has sent fan excitement into overdrive, and has generated a whole bunch of new theories.

For those wanting to watch the episode back, it occurs at the 34:10 mark.

“Good eagle eye. This is why I come to Twitter,” one fan responded. Another added: “Oh I want it to be true – it could explain a LOT! Or mess it up even more. “

One viewer suggested this particular Peggy could be a time-hopping variant, writing: “Yeah it’s plausible bc they snatch up the variants and reset the timelines so it could be a variant Peggy.”

A new theory suggests the arrest could be due to Steve Rogers’ decision to live his life out with Peggy, which may have gone against the order of how things were destined to play out – much like Loki escaping from the Avengers did.

Is this background character in ‘Loki’ Hayley Atwell’s Agent Carter? (Disney Plus)

However, there are just as many Marvel fans who have thrown out the idea of it being Peggy, with one branding it “nonsense”.

Loki is available to stream on Disney Plus. New episodes arrive weekly on Wednesdays.