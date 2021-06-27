Loki star Sophia Di Martino responds to plot leaks: ‘That’s all part of it’

Loki star Sophia Di Martino has reacted to the leaks surrounding her character’s identity.

On the hit Disney Plus series, Di Martino plays a figure called Sylvie, a variant version of Tom Hiddleston’s Asgardian protagonist, Loki.

Fans had initially speculated that di Martino would be playing the comics character known as Lady Loki.

Before her identity was officially revealed on the series, however some viewers spotted information in the credits and on official merchandise pointing to the name Sylvie.

This prompted speculation that her character was in fact Sylvie Lushton, the Marvel character known as Enchantress. Thus far, however, it appears her character is in fact an original creation, who contains elements of both comic characters.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the actor was asked how she felt about the leaks surrounding her character.

“I’m very aware of it, but I don’t worry about it too much, because I know I’m not going to say anything that I shouldn’t do,” Di Martino said.

“I think, you know, it’s just nice that people are going to enjoy it, and it’s a shame sometimes when that’s spoiled. But to be honest, I think sometimes the dialogue that it creates is just as important as the show. People are really enjoying talking about it, and deliberating about it, and coming up with these, you know, crazy ideas, and their theories. That’s all part of it. So I’m all for it.”

Loki can be watched now on Disney Plus, with new episodes released on Wednesdays.