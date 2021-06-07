Loki has critics raving over Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson ‘bromance’ in ‘best Marvel show’ yet

The early reviews for Loki are in – and they are glowing.

Marvel’s forthcoming series starring Tom Hiddleston as the Asgardian villain arrives on Disney Plus on 9 June.

While Loki had been killed off in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, 2019’s Endgame introduced an alternate timeline version of the character. He forms the centre of the new time-hopping series, which also stars Owen Wilson as Mobius M Mobius.

Critics with early access to the first two episodes of the series have kickstarted the fanfare, with claims that the new series has “dethroned” the studio’s fan-favourite hit WandaVision, which received rave reviews earlier this year.

“First two episodes of #Loki down and it has dethroned WandaVision as my fav Marvel show,” wrote one critic on Twitter.

“Was NOT prepared to have feelings for Tom Hiddleston but here I am blushing every time he comes onscreen. Love a man who can make me laugh. Also, Owen and Tom’s dynamic is be-yond!”

Another critic added: “Marvel does it again. #Loki is a terrific showcase for Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and company.

“Not much action but the first two episodes set the tone for a zany and fun timeline hopping adventure. Surprises too! There may not be a better developed villain in TV/film history.”

Screen Rant journalist Rob Keyes wrote that watching the first two episodes has him “locked in”.

“The first is setup but together with ep.2., the show brings a little Rick and Morty style (and a new layer) to the MCU. Tom Hiddleston meets his match on screen with Owen Wilson’s Mobius and them on screen together is something we should hope lasts for several seasons.”

Speaking further about Wilson and Hiddleston’s chemistry, Keyes called their dynamic “hilarious”, stating: “The show is heavy on dialogue and intimate scenery and that works so well for this. It’s like X-Files for those two.”

Another critic added: “I’ve seen the first 2 episodes of #Loki & I’m LOVING it so far,” adding: “The Tom Hiddleston/Owen Wilson bromance is my favourite.”

Similarly, someone else wrote that they “smiled from ear to ear the whole time” watching the first two episodes.

“Off the charts weirdness meets a wonderful cinematic scope, and Tom Hiddleston is at his charismatic/enigmatic best. Thus far, it’s very much the show that the MCU’s greatest villain deserves.”

Another critic agreed: “LOKI is the best MCU show on Disney+ so far!” stating that the show is “a creative blast of mischief & intrigue.”

Brandon Davis added: “#Loki has hands down my favourite first TV episode for Marvel yet. Tom Hiddleston is just too good in the role, picking up 2012’s Loki instantly. He’s brilliant.”

Davis continued to say that Hiddleston and Wilson “are glorious together”.

“WOW! Loki may just be the BEST series of the MCU so far,” concurred someone else.

Loki debuts on Disney Plus on 9 June.