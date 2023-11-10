Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Loki viewers have been left in tears over a ”mind-blowing” scene in the season two finale.

The Marvel series, which airs on Disney+, concluded its second season on Thursday (9 November) – one day before the arrival of new film The Marvels – with a complex finale that brought things full circle for the series.

Loki’s timeline began in 2012, just after the character, played by Tom Hiddleston, was captured by the Avengers following the battle of New York in Avengers Assemble. This variant of the character was different to the one who died while working alongside his brother thor to bring down Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

However, due to going off his designated timeline, Loki found himself in trouble with the Time Variance Authority (TVA), where he would ultimately find purpose within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

*Spoilers follow you have been warned*

Over the course of Loki’s two seasons, the character went from being the murderous villain he was introduced as in Thor (2011) to the MCU’s heroic master of time, ensuring the Multiverse (a series of alternate timelines featuring Marvel characters dead and alive) co-exists together.

In the finale, it’s revealed that Loki goes back in time to spend centuries learning how to save the Multiverse from destruction – and, in one emotional scene, Loki can be seen transforming into God Loki.

The scene has been branded Marvel’s “best in years” by excited fans, who also called it “mind blowing” and “the most epic thing ever”.

Adding power to the scene is that Loki’s heroism and general importance within the MCU would have been unthinkable upon first meeting him as a supporting player back in 2011.

“This moment made me feel the magic of marvel again,” one viewer wrote, alluding the downturn in enthusiasm there has been for Marvel projects in recent years.

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in the ‘Loki’ season 2 finale (Disney+)

However, with the praise for the Loki season two finale and The Marvels, which The Independent awarded four stars, it seems the studio might be getting back on track.

General reactions to The Marvels has been mostly positive despite reports of a troubled production, which included an entire re-write of the film’s third act. The film, which is out now, has been described as “a pleasant surprise”.

Loki is available to stream on Disney+ now