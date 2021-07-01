Loki star Sophia Di Martino has shared the ingenious ways in which her costume on the Marvel series was adapted to allow her to breastfeed.

The British actor stars opposite Tom Hiddleston in Marvel’s latest series for Disney Plus as Sylvie, a variant version of the titular god of mischief.

In a post shared on Twitter on Thursday (1 July), Di Martino revealed that costume designer Christine Wada had altered her costume – a black catsuit – in order for her to pump breast milk on set.

“It’s not easy being a working Mama!” Di Martino, who gave birth in 2019, wrote. “Genius #christinewada designed Sylvie’s costume & added concealed zippers so I could pump easily & nurse my baby between takes.

“Little (big) things like this that made it possible for me to do my job & be a parent. I’m forever grateful.”

Loki fans were overjoyed by the behind-the-scenes information, with one writing: “Excellent! Long way to go for working Mums but think the industry is slowly waking up. Love to see it.”

“You’re amazing,” another wrote. “Also love that the costume designers made Sylvie’s outfit so practical but also cool. Makes it so much more realistic that she can move the way she does as a brawler.”

Meanwhile, fans have been blown away by the fourth episode of the series, which aired on Wednesday (30 June) and contained a couple of major plot twists.

Loki is available to stream on Disney Plus.