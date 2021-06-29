Warning: the story below contains spoilers for episode three of Loki.

Tom Hiddleston improvised a hilarious Thor reference in Loki, director Kate Herron has revealed.

Herron recently spoke to Thrillist to discuss the third episode in the series, which aired last week.

In it, Loki ends up stuck in the year 2077 on a planet called Lamentis-1, which is about to be destroyed by an apocalyptic event.

During their efforts to escape from Lamentis-1 before doomsday strikes, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his nemesis-turned-ally Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) board a train serving as an evacuation vessel.

On the train, Loki proceeds to have a fair few drinks, singing in Asgardian and getting slightly distracted from the mission at hand.

After downing one of his drinks, Loki is seen throwing his empty glass to the ground, demanding: “Another!”

The sequence is a reference to a well-known scene in the 2011 Thor, in which the God of Thunder – Loki’s brother – is seen sitting at a diner, getting acquainted with life on Earth.

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) drains a mug of coffee and, having enjoyed the beverage, throws the mug down and proclaims: “This drink, I like it. Another!”

According to Herron, the moment – which didn’t go unnoticed by Marvel fans – was the result of Hiddleston’s improvisation talents.

“I think Tom had a good time and he improvised that line, ‘Another,’ which obviously is an amazing reference to [Loki’s] brother,” she told Thrillist.

“That's the thing with Tom as well, is that he's the Loki encyclopaedia. If you have an actor who's played a character for a decade and is like, ‘Oh, I'm going to throw in this great line’ – it's like, ‘Yeah, please.’”

Loki is streaming now on Disney+.