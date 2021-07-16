Tom Hiddleston has suggested that he is willing to keep playing the Marvel villain Loki for the rest of his life.

The English actor originally played the Asgardian god of mischief back in 2011’s Thor, reprising the role in several Marvel films since, as well as his own spinoff series on Disney Plus, Loki.

Loki’s finale aired earlier this week, and included the revelation that the series will return for a second run of episodes.

In a recent Tumblr Q&A, Hiddleston was asked whether he would be willing to remain in the role for the rest of his life.

“Would I? Yeah, absolutely,” he replied. “I’m so lucky that I’ve got to play Loki for this long, and you know, I feel like he’s such an interesting character who’s been around in human consciousness for so long.

“And he’s got so many different aspects, so many different complex characteristics, that it feels like every time I play him I find out something new or we get to evolve him or take him down an avenue that we haven’t gone down before.”

Since the release of the Loki season one finale earlier this week, fans have been picking it apart for clues to the future of the MCU.

Loki can be watched now on Disney Plus.

