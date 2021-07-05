Loki fan theory claims Tom Hiddleston will be replaced in main MCU timeline

Fans of the Disney Plus series Loki have theorised that the show is setting up a major change for the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward.

Loki sees Tom Hiddleston reprise the role of the Asgardian god of mischief Loki, and is set after the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

With the MCU’s “main” version of Loki having been killed during 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, the character Hiddleston plays in Loki is in fact a variant, who runs afoul of the interdimensional timeline police, known as the TVA.

Spoilers follow for Loki on Disney Plus...

The first four episodes of Loki have seen Loki encounter an alternate version of himself, known as Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), who is being hunted by the TVA.

At the end of episode four, Loki also meets a trio of other Loki variants, played by Richard E Grant, Jack Veal, and Deobia Oparei.

The plotline has left many fans speculating that Hiddleston’s Loki may be replaced as the MCU’s main iteration of the character going forward, with Sylvie or Jack Veal’s “Young Loki”, taking the reins.

“I’m actually afraid now bc marvel replaced Steve as Cap by Falcon, Natasha as Black widow by Yelena, sooo they could replace Tom! Loki by Sylvie!” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“Marvel might replace #TomHiddleston loki with #Sylvie in the #MCU which would b crazy, but cool?” wrote another.

“It seems to me they are trying to replace Loki with #Sylvie and she will be Lady Loki in future,” speculated someone else. “All signs are there.”

Loki can be streamed now on Disney Plus, with new episodes arriving Wednesdays.