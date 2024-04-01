For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Comedian Lolly Adefope has addressed comments about her sarcastic standing ovation for Ricky Gervais at the National Comedy Awards.

After Life star Gervais won three awards at the ceremony last year, beating Adefope’s show Ghosts for best scripted comedy. However, he wasn’t there to receive it.

Adefope gave an exaggerated applause in his absence, which some interpreted as iciness on her part.

Sharing her thoughts on people interpreting her behaviour as “outrage” at her loss, the Ghosts star told The Guardian: “’Outraged’ – it’s always like I’m ‘raging’ at something, like I’m lecturing someone, like I’m really angry, rather than just being silly.”

After Life won best scripted comedy, outstanding comedy actor and outstanding supporting role at the event. Speaking about the applause, Adefope says she wouldn’t have done anything differently.

“I don’t regret making the joke,” she told The Guardian.

“I’m not saying it’s easier for me, but I don’t have the same fear that a white person might have, which definitely holds people back from saying things.

“There’s the fear of humiliation, or cancellation or being seen as wrong or prejudiced. Maybe this is too hopeful, but I feel like we’re kind of past that fear of cancellation now? We’re more willing to let people try.”

Lolly Adefope has no regrets over joke at National Comedy Awards (Getty Images)

The comedian followed the sarcastic standing ovation with a tweet, which read: “Omg congratulations Ricky Gervais!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The tweet has racked up over 820,000 views since.

Gervais has faced criticism in recent years for jokes about the trans community in his standup specials, several of which have been filmed and released by Netflix.

Adefope said that she would have previously attempted to have skits punching down on minorities removed: “Or maybe I’d have tried to convince everyone else how bad they were, and everything would be fine.

“But now I know, there’s always going to be an audience for that kind of comedy. So, it’s definitely more productive to just make more good stuff, encourage more people to write their own stories, so that those aren’t the archetypes of standup.”