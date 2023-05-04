Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Carol McGiffin has opened up about her absence from Loose Women.

McGiffin is one of the ITV daytime show’s original panellists, having first appeared on the series in 2000.

She remained on Loose Women until 2013, and returned in 2018.

However, viewers have noticed that McGiffin has not been on the panel in quite some time – and now, the star has revealed she has decided to step away.

According to McGiffin, she was left “upset” after being “forced” into the decision due to being unhappy with her contract.

Speaking to Best, she said: “The problem was, ITV were insisting, for the first time since I went back in 2018, that if I wanted to carry on doing the show, I would have to sign a contract that was totally unjust and unworkable for me, so I had to say ‘no thanks.’

“I feel quite upset about it, if I’m honest, because although it is my decision, I felt like it was one I was being forced to make.”

McGiffin added: “No one in their right mind would have signed that contract – and I can’t see a way back from it.”

In response, an ITV spokesperson said:“ITV will not comment on or disclose details of individual contracts but all ITV contracts comply with the relevant external legislation.”

McGiffin’s Loose Women co-stars have shared their support on Instagram.

Carol McGiffin on ‘Loose Women’ (ITV)

Denise Welch and Frankie Bridge said they were “gutted” by the news, with Brenda Edwards adding: “Carol, I always enjoy when you are on as we have such a laugh, but you of course must always do what is best for you! I really hope I get to see you again love you lots lovely lady. Keep Smiling.”

Coleen Nolan wrote: “Oh Carol I’ll miss you so much! But you’re right , you shouldn’t be dealing with stress! Love you loads.”

Meanwhile, Charlene White and Nadia Sawalha said they “missed” McGiffin, with the latter stating: “Even though we disagreed on most things you’ve always made me laugh my head off!”

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.