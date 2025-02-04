Loose Women panel break down in tears after hearing heartbreaking news

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Loose Women panel were left in tears on Monday (3 February) after presenter Charlene White shared heartbreaking news with the hosts.

The 44-year-old presenter said she had been left devastated after losing her “brother” Darrel White to sarcoma cancer.

Reflecting on their relationship, she told the hosts: “He has been my brother since we met at 16 years old, I was the best man at his wedding, and god-mother to his eldest.

“The nonsense our little crew would get up to was hilarious back in the day, he was there for every milestone. My heart is broken into a million pieces.”

She praised her friend and his wife for openly discussing death with their children, and encouraged others to be more open about grief.

"I sort of wanted to concentrate on where children are concerned, having seen the way as a community, sometimes in the Caribbean community, we tend to decide we're not talking about death, we're not talking about grief especially with children and pretend it's not happening,” she said.

"But in the way in with Darrel and his wife Amy have spoken and communicated grief and death throughout their dad's diagnosis has been beautiful and very different to how my parents navigated it with me."

White choked back tears as she said: "I'm trying really hard to get the words out today... with how they navigated it with us.

Loose Women panelists broke down in tears ( Getty )

"I'm not saying that was in a wrong way at all, because you deal with grief with children with the tools that you have.

"What Darrel did with his children and what I've done with mine, is be very honest about it because that's how we can give our kids the tools that they need to deal with grief whenever they come across it. As a family they've always spoken very openly."

She shared pictures of her friend as the other panelists shared their personal experiences with grief. Kelly Brook broke down in tears as she shared her experience of losing her father, while Judi Love became emotional speaking about her late mother who died of dementia in 2009.