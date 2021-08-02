Amazon has announced the premiere date for its eagerly anticipated Lord of the Rings series and released a first-look image of the show.

The epic fantasy series will debut on the streamer on 2 September 2022, with new episodes landing weekly after that.

Filming was completed on the first season of the show on today (2 August) in New Zealand.

The still – which is from episode one – shows a figure, dressed in white, standing between two mountains.

It has been speculated that the architecture in the background was built by the elves, with Gizmodo.com stating it has “a distinct Rivendell vibe”.

Little is known about the new series, except that it will tell the story of “the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history”. It is “set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings”, but will also feature “familiar” characters to readers.

Lord of the Rings series first look (Amazon)

The programme’s first season reportedly has a budget of $465m (£335m). It will star Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Joseph Mawle, Sir Lenny Henry, Peter Mullan and Saint Maud star Morfydd Clark.

The official title of the show is yet to be announced.