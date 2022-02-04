The first character photos from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have dropped, but fans shouldn’t get too excited. All they show is hands and torsos.

Yes, that’s right – to tease the release of the new series and fuel speculation about who’s who, Amazon has shared pictures of the cast on Instagram, without actually revealing any of their heads.

The images have also not been labelled with character and actor names.

Many fans of the film trilogy are already spotting hints and details that appear into each shot.

See some of the images below – the rest can be found on the show’s official Instagram page.

The series – set in JRR Tolkien’s fantasy world centuries before the events of The Lord of the Rings – is already considered the most expensive show of all time, with the first season costing an estimated $465m (£341m).

The ensemble cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, and Tyroe Muhafidin, to name a few.

The Rings of Power will premiere on Friday 2 September 2022 on Prime Video.