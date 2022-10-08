Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power viewers criticise series for ‘cheesy’ location reveal in latest episode

‘No one needed it spelling out,’ one frustrated fan wrote

Jacob Stolworthy
Saturday 08 October 2022 11:34
Comments
The Rings of Power ‘looks like a billion-dollar show’

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power viewers have been left divided over a location reveal in the latest episode

The seventh instalment of Amazon Prime Video’s high-budget series saw the characters in the aftermath of the action-packed previous outing.

In the closing moments of the episode, viewers saw Adar watching Mount Doom in the wake of its eruption, telling hsi followers that this is their new home.

When on villager starts cheering “Hail Adar, lord of the Southlands,” Adar points out that the Southlands are no more – and when the villager asks what they should call their new home instead, he looks up at Mount Doom.

Here, “The Southlands” appears on the screen – only to burn away and be replaced with “Mordor”.

Recommended

Mordor is a location known to casual Lord of the Rings fans who might have only watched Peter Jackson’s trilogy; it’s where Frodo (Elijah Wood) is travelling to throughout the three films.

While fans were excited for the introduction of Mordor, some felt the way it was revealed to be quite lazy. Others felt it undermined the intelligence of viewers, who undoubtedly would have known this was now Mordor.

The ‘Mordor’ reveal in ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

(Amazon Prime Video)

“I legit LOL’d at the text changing from ‘The Southlands’ to ‘Mordor’,” one fan wrote, adding: “Like come on, its as if they’re intentionally being cheesy and dumb now. “

Another viewer added: “The Mordor text reveal was one of the worst pieces of television I’ve ever seen. We all knew. No one needed it spelling out. Phenomenally s***.”

The Rings of Power Mordor ‘reveal’ by showing a dramatic change in text is a prime example of why this show drives me crazy…” a frustrated fan added, with one other stating: “Ngl, the Southlands text turning to Mordor was soooo cheesy that it made roll my eyes ostentatiously. “

The series is available to stream on Prime Video.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in