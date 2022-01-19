The title of Amazon’s new Lord of the Rings series has been revealed.

The announcement came accompanied with a clip for the expensive series, which will run for eight episodes when it arrives this September.

The new series is officially titled The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Production on Amazon Studios’ eight-part series began in New Zealand last year, but is said to have wrapped filming in December.

Amazon bought the television rights for The Lord of the Rings for $250m (£183m) in November 2017.

The series, which is expected to last for five seasons, stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Joseph Mawle, Lenny Henry, Peter Mullan and Saint Maud star Morfydd Clark.

Upon the release of the first image from the show, many fans wondered if elements of JRR Tolkien’s posthumous release The Silmarillion had been adapted.

This was due to the inclusion of the Trees of Valinor. In Tolkien’s books, the remainder of these trees’ light is caught in three jewels, which are referred to as Silmarils. These jewels are the focus of The Silmarillion.

As a consequence, Lord of the Rings fans predicted the show would be set in the First Age of Middle Earth and not the Second Age, as had been reported.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will arrive on Amazon Prime Video in September 2022.