Actor Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade said she’s “so nervous” about being cancelled for saying the wrong thing after her parents were implicated in the national college admissions scam.

In the latest episode of her new iHeart podcast Conversations with Olivia Jade, the 22-year-old beauty influencer said she’s “hesitant” to talk about the bribery scheme and her parents’ involvement “because of the trauma”.

Jade, who will be competing on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars this season, said she’s extremely worried about getting cancelled again, adding that “it really does leave such an impression in one’s mind."

She continued: “I feel like I walk on eggshells when I talk, just because I don’t want to say the wrong thing, and I want to make it clear to people listening that, like, I’m not trying to victimise myself."

Jade said she was scared to look herself up online out of fear of another scandal.

She also admitted that the incident had changed her but not “entirely in a good way sometimes”.

For instance, Jade said, she was “way harder” on herself in the aftermath of the backlash.

"You kind of start to believe what people are telling you. Like, you don’t deserve a second chance and there is no room for growth," she explained. "You feel like, not to sound super dark, but how do you bounce back then? Because I want to be alive. I still want to grow up."

Loughlin is set to make her acting comeback with the second season of When Hope Calls, after serving less than two months in prison for her role in the national college admissions bribery scandal.

The Full House actor and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were among 33 wealthy parents who were charged with trying to rig the American college admissions system.

They admitted to paying half a million dollars to guarantee their daughters’ admission at the University of Southern California (USC) under false pretenses.

Despite Jade starting her freshman year at the university, college officials confirmed that neither of the Giannulli sisters were enrolled at USC any longer.

Jade apologised for the scandal and admitted that “what happened was wrong” on Jada Pinkett Smith’s talk show Red Table Talk in December last year.

However, her appearance on the show was deemed “the epitome of white privilege”. Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris said she fought the decision to have Jade on the show “to the nail”.

“I just found it really ironic that she chose three Black women to reach out to for her redemption story.”