Saturday Night Live creator and producer Lorne Michaels has said he is considering quitting the hit NBC show after its 50th anniversary in 2024.

The 77-year-old created the sketch comedy, along with fellow NBC employee Dick Ebersol, in 1975. Michaels is now the executive producer of the Emmy-winning show that has launched the career of multiple comedians in the US – including Bill Murray and Tina Fey.

Over his five-decade run at SNL, Michaels has won a total of 20 Emmys and received a historic 93 nominations.

During an interview with CBS News on Monday (20 December), Michaels discussed retiring from his role at SNL in 2024, after the show’s 50th anniversary.

He said: “I think I’m committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I’d like to see that through, and I have a feeling that’d be a really good time to leave.”

However, Michaels added he would do “everything I can” to ensure the show goes on after his exit.

“Here’s the point: I won’t want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It’s been my life’s work,” Michaels said, adding, “So, I’m gonna do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well.”

When pressed to reveal whether he had a successor in mind, Michaels said it wasn’t the right time.

Michaels, who also executive produces The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Myers, told CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King he has “some idea” of who could take over as the sketch comedy show’s executive producer – but declined to give anything else away.

The television stalwart was recently honoured by the Kennedy Center for his contribution to shaping American culture.

US president Joe Biden, SNL comedian Kenan Thompson and late night show host Seth Myers were among those that celebrated Michaels’ legacy at the 44th Kennedy Center Honours.

The show’s most recent season concluded on 18 December, with People magazine’s “2021 Sexiest Man Alive” Paul Rudd hosting the finale.

The episode was taped without a live audience amid the rise in omicron cases across the US.