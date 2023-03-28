Lorraine Kelly shares the career advice she got from Billy Connolly

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lorraine Kelly has opened up about the advice she received from actor and comedian Billy Connolly that helped her combat impostor syndrome.

The Scottish broadcaster has hosted her own weekday morning programme on ITV since the early Nineties.

Lorraine, as it has been known since 2010, sees Kelly discussing the main stories from the morning’s newspapers, as well as segments for fashion, health and entertainment.

Despite her success, the presenter has admitted to feeling an element of impostor syndrome in her career.

In a new interview with Prima, Kelly spoke about how coming from working-class beginnings contributed to a feeling of insecurity in professional settings.

“Coming from a working-class background, I can get impostor syndrome,” she explained.

According to her, Connolly, a fellow Scot, told her the importance of moving past this feeling.

“I’ll ask myself, ‘Am I really good enough to be here?’ Billy Connolly once told me that you have to get over that. It’s true – you do have to have a word with yourself.”

Lorraine Kelly (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the conversation, Kelly, 63, spoke about her approach to “ageing gracefully”.

“I think the women who age the best are the ones who haven’t had work done – or only the bare minimum,” she told the magazine.

“Having surgery is like jazzing up your living room: you start by getting new curtains, then the carpet looks shabby, so you change that, and then the sofa doesn’t fit. Soon enough, you don’t recognise yourself any more.”

Kelly has previously been vocal about her opposition to women using plastic surgery as a way of maintaining a youthful look.

In October, she went viral after comparing the appearance of Madonna to that of a “boiled egg”.

The May 2023 issue of Prima is now on sale.