‘Made my morning’: Lorraine Kelly reacts to Boris Johnson not knowing who she is
‘Why should he know who I am?’ she asked viewers
Lorraine Kelly has reacted to the revelation that Boris Johnson does not know who she is.
The prime minister was interviewed by Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (3 May).
At the end of the segment, Reid handed over to Kelly for her talk show, telling Johnson: “Lorraine is waiting to take up all the issues that you have brought up in this interview.”
Confused, Johnson asked: “Who’s Lorraine?” with Reid replying: “Who’s Lorraine? Lorraine’s a legend.”
It appeared that Johnson believed he was going to be interviewed by Kelly, stating: “Fantastic. Well, I didn’t think I was talking to Lorraine.”
When Kelly appeared on screen, she didn’t refer to Johnson asking who she was, but instead praised Reid for her “masterclass political interview”.
However, she addressed Johnson’s comments later on in Tuesday’s episode of Lorraine, telling viewers: “Thanks for all your messages – some of you are so funny – reacting to Boris Johnson earlier on asking who I was.”
She said: “Why should he know who I am? He's busy in the morning; he wouldn't be watching us – although he could learn a lot, as you know.
“Oh, that was just so so funny. Brilliant interview by Susanna. Really enjoyed that, and that was very very funny. Made my morning.”
