‘It seems slightly odd’: Lorraine Kelly says Boris Johnson hasn’t taken her up on interview offer

Prime minister infamously failed to recognise the name of the popular Scottish presenter earlier this year

Tom Murray
Wednesday 15 June 2022 12:32
Comments
Lorraine reacts brilliantly to Boris Johnson not knowing who she is

Lorraine Kelly has claimed that she has extended an offer to interview Boris Johnson, which he has yet to accept.

During Johnson’s May interview on Good Morning Britain with Susanna Reid, the prime minister notoriously asked, “Who’s Lorraine?” after Reid went to hand over the programme to Kelly’s eponymous breakfast show.

Reid replied: “Who’s Lorraine...? Lorraine’s a legend.”

The Scottish presenter told the Daily Mirror in a new interview: “I have met him a couple of times – but clearly I didn’t make much of an impression.

“But, absolutely, he can come on my show whenever he likes. We have asked him. But he hasn’t taken up our invitation so far.

Recommended

“He’s probably the first prime minister I’ve not interviewed. David Cameron came on a few times and Theresa May, and the leaders of the opposition have many times.

Lorraine Kelly after being made a CBE

(PA Archive)

“It’s strange. It seems slightly odd. But he hid in a fridge when Piers [Morgan] tried to talk to him. So maybe he doesn’t want to.”

The Good Morning Britain interview with Johnson at 10 Downing Street marked his first appearance on the ITV breakfast show since 2017 when he was foreign secretary.

He had fleetingly featured on the show in December 2019 when he walked away from cameras and appeared to hide in an industrial fridge in order to avoid engaging in an interview.

Following the “Who’s Lorraine?” remark, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson was quoted by The Guardian as saying that “as was clear, the Prime Minister was not fully across the ITV daytime line-up this morning” and also added, “you’ll appreciate he has a number of issues to deal with on his desk”.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Johnson was interviewed by Reid for ‘Good Morning Britain’

(GMB/ITV)

Last month, Kelly sent a “special hello” to the prime minister as she took to the stage at the Bafta TV Awards to present the news coverage award, quipping: “Hello, and a special hello to Boris. I’m Lorraine. It’s lovely to see you.”

In the new interview, Kelly ruled out a stint on popular shows like Strictly Come Dancing, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! or Dancing on Ice.

“I get asked all the time and it’s kind people think of me. But I can’t dance, I can’t sing, and would rather eat my own bottom,” she said.

Recommended

Last year she was made a CBE for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

Additional reporting by agencies

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in