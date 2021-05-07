Lorraine Kelly had a dig at Prime Minister Boris Johnson during this morning’s episode of ITV talk show Lorraine.

The presenter was addressing spurious rumours that the PM has been tipped to appear in the forthcoming reality series The Masked Dancer UK.

In the vein of the hit series The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancer sees a number of celebrity contestants perform dance routines while wearing elaborate identity-concealing costumes.

Judges and viewers attempt to discern the identities of the dancers through a series of cryptic clues.

On Lorraine, showbiz presenter Ria Hebden claimed there were rumours that Johnson could be taking part, wearing the scruffy “scarecrow” outfit.

“He don’t need a costume,” quipped Kelly, in an apparent dig at the Prime Minister’s notoriously unkempt appearance.

Kelly and Hebden then burst out laughing at the remark.

It was also suggested that presenter Phillip Schofield was rumoured to be participating in the series.

The Masked Dancer debuts on ITV this May. It will be hosted by Joel Dommett, with Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall serving as judges.