Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Lorraine Kelly has been left confused after being denied entry to her own television show.

The presenter, 64, was barricaded out of live filming by Christine Lampard and Ranvir Singh who had also turned up to front the morning talk show, despite Kelly being scheduled to host.

In the car on her way to the studio, Kelly revealed she “didn’t have a clue” what was happening on her show and hadn’t been given any research to do by producers or told who her guests would be.

Speaking in a video shared to Instagram, Kelly explained the chaos was “all a big surprise ahead of my 40 years doing breakfast TV” and said she couldn’t wait “to see what my team has got in store for me.”

Ahead of the special anniversary programme, Singh told Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid: “We’ve locked Lorraine out of her own studio, she’ll get us back for that one day.”

The surprise ”hijacked” episode marked the first time Singh, Lampard and Kelly had all hosted Lorraine together.

“This is iconic!” celebrated one fan. Meanwhile, another joked: “With Christine and Ranvir hosting ...I’m very surprised she turned up today.”

open image in gallery Christine Lampard, Lorraine Kelly and Ranvir Singh hosting ‘Lorraine’ ( ITV )

Kelly will be acknowledged for her decades-long career in a new ITV documentary Lorraine Kelly: 40 Unforgettable Years, which will feature archival footage from the Scottish presenter’s early appearances and interviews with those who’ve worked alongside her.

The 64-year-old began her journalism career on the East Kilbride News, turning down a university place to study English and Russian to join the newspaper, before joining BBC Scotland as a researcher in 1983.

In 1984, she joined TV-am as an on-screen reporter covering Scottish news, and in 1990 she began her presenting career on Good Morning Britain, before getting her own show, Lorraine, in 2010.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

open image in gallery Presenters Michael Wilson, Eamonn Holmes and Lorraine Kelly before the launch of GMTV ( PA )

“You don’t just appear on screen and blend in, you really land a punch,” Reid praised the presenter on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday 2 October.

“Sometimes when needed but not all the time,” Kelly responded of her interview technique. “But how lovely that I’m on a show where I can do that. It’s such a privilege.”

Elsewhere on the programme, the Scottish broadcaster admitted she thought nothing would be “as bad” as covering the Lockerbie bombing until she reported on the Dunblane massacre.

open image in gallery Kelly presenting her eponymous show ‘Lorraine’ ( ITV )

“I thought when I did Lockerbie, ‘nothing will be as bad as that’, the worst terrorist atrocity in Europe that there has ever been, and I thought, ‘nothing will be as bad as that,’” she said.

“Then Dunblane happened, and I think because Rosie [her daughter] was about two then, and I think when you’re a parent, it hit everybody hard, but when you’re a parent it hit particularly [hard].”

Lorraine Kelly: 40 Unforgettable Years will air on ITV1 at 9pm.