Lorraine Kelly has accused Esther McVey of saying “the most appalling things” about the LGBT+ community.

The ITV presenter’s feud with the Conservative MP was first made public in 2019, when Kelly snubbed her former GMTV colleague in an awkward on-air exchange.

During a live link on Good Morning Britain, where McVey was appearing as a guest, host Susanna Reid asked Kelly: “Do you remember Esther McVey from her GMTV days?”

The Scottish presenter glossed over the question, shook her head and said curtly: “Yeah, yes I do. OK, coming up after half past eight...”

Piers Morgan then quizzed Kelly, saying: “So you got on with Esther then Lorraine?”

Kelly replied: “I don’t remember, love. I don’t remember at all, it was an awful long time ago.”

After the clip went viral, McVey claimed that Kelly didn’t like her because she was promoted to partner with Eamonn Holmes on GMTV.

Kelly, who has been an LGBT+ ally for many years, has always maintained it was McVey’s stance on gay rights that she had an issue with.

In a new interview with The Guardian, she has reflected on the GMB clip, saying: “I thought to myself: she’s come out and said the most appalling things about a section of society that are really hard done by and have enough going on without someone like that having a pop at them.

“And I didn’t really say anything, did I? But isn’t it amazing what you can say without saying anything?”

Esther McVey and Lorraine Kelly (PA)

McVey has previously been criticised for backing parents protesting against LGBT+ relationship lessons in schools.

The MP for Tatton in Cheshire has consistently voted against equal rights in the Commons.

In 2013 she defended voting against same-sex marriage, saying she could not support a bill that favoured the rights of gay people over those with religious beliefs.

The Independent has contacted McVey for comment.