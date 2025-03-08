Lorraine Kelly says she’s ‘really sad’ over ‘hurtful’ lazy presenter claim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lorraine Kelly has hit out at the “hurtful” suggestion she takes too much time off from presenting her morning show.

The Scottish TV presenter has let her feelings be known about the parody social media account that tracks her absences from her self-titled breakfast series, which airs weekdays on ITV.

Recent years has seen Kelly take an increasing number of breaks from presenting, with X/Twitter account @LorraineKWatch succinctly totting up the number of times she has appeared on her show.

Having previously laughed off the account, the broadcaster has now said she finds it “really hurtful, actually”.

Kelly, 65, told The Guardian: “It really is. I’ve not spoken about it before. I’m a grafter and I work really hard and I’ve had to take Fridays off for the past year. I just thought it was weird to care so much.”

The host said she “initially” took time off to care for her mum “who has been ill”, but then realised she enjoyed the break – and was jealous of other ITV morning hosts who were able to work four days a week.

“It sort of brings you into line with everyone else because, if you look at This Morning, everybody else does four days. And as I’m getting older, I want to do other things – more writing, all of that,” the host, who has written two books, said. “Mate, I’ve been doing this for 40 years, working my a*** off.”

One recent post, shared to the account’s 26.3k followers, read: “Despite not hosting her own show this morning, #Lorraine is currently appearing on BBC Radio 2… at the same time her self-titled ITV show airs.” Another revealed that, in 2024, Kelly only hosted eight episodes of the series consecutively.

open image in gallery Lorraine Kelly says she deserves to have a break after lengthy career ( ITV )

Addressing how the account regularly goes viral, Kelly added: “Maybe it just started off as a wee joke, but it’s the way that everyone piles on. It starts off as a wee tiny thing and it gets bigger and bigger. I find it really sad.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly spoke about the £1.2m tax case she successfully won against HMRC in 2019 after a tribunal ruled that she was self-employed and also performs as “a friendly, chatty and fun personality” on screen.

She described the moment as “a low”, but said: “We had no choice. We took them to a tribunal because what they were trying to do was unfair. They were trying to say that I was a member of staff when I’m a freelancer, so they sent me a massive tax bill.”

open image in gallery Lorraine Kelly says she ‘had no choice’ to take HMRC to tribunal in 2019 ( Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Kelly said the saddest consequence of the case was that people thought she avoided paying her taxes.

“I’ll show you my tax returns. I pay my taxes on time every year, of course I do,” she said.